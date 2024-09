News: 52% of Argentina's population is poor, study says, president Lopez Obrador's judicial reform advances in Mexico's Congress, Irish tourist killed in Patagonia snow avalanche

Sports: Argentina, without Messi, faces Chile for the WC Qualifiers

Music: Sui Generis, Soda Stereo and Queen

A feature on the Iberá Wetlands and the 49th Anniversary of Rock Concert and Live Album "Adiós Sui Generis"