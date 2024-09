News: Former president Alberto Fernández denounced for Covid lockdown, Brazil's Supreme Court confirms blocking of X in the country and oil exports are now Argentina's second largest after soy.

Sports: Argentina has won six medals in Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

We pay homage to the late rock legend and Soda Stereo founder Gustavo Cerati on the 10th anniversary of his death and we talk to Eric and Seba, hosts of the Florida-based podcast "Soccer is Fútbol".