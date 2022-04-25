RAE in English - 25/04/22

RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

-Argentine President Alberto Fernández welcomed the re-election of Emmanuel Macron in France

-Nicaragua expelled the OAS delegation, before quitting the continental bloc

-The Congress of El Salvador approved the extension of the state of emergency and the suspension of constitutional guarantees

-Belgium granted political asylum to former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa

-Covid in Argentina: after two years of pandemic, coronavirus reporting becomes weekly

-Sports: Racing and Estudiantes are the first to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Argentinian tournament