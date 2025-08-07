RAE in English

On today's show:

-The expedition off the coast of Mar del Plata that is streaming live from the bottom of the sea, which everybody in Argentina is talking about.

-The double anniversary of Argentine gold medals in the Olympic Marathon, in 1932 and 1948, both on this day, August 7.

-A short biography of late boxing middleweight former world champion Carlos Monzón, on a new anniversary of his birth in 1942.

Music by Osvaldo Pugliese, Fabulosos Cadillacs, Los Wawancó and Rodrígo.

Host: Fernando Farías