RAE in English

We inaugurate a new segment: "Argentine Destinations", dedicated to places you can visit and discover in this country. In the first chapter, we go to the lovely town and ski resort of Caviahue, in Neuquén province, Patagonia.

We also talk about the "Leonas" and the "Leones", the Argentine National Women and Men's Field Hockey Teams, that recently won the Panamerican Cup in Montevideo.

On today's program we have some Patagonian folk, Mexican rock, a song from an album credited to a band that didn't record it and a tune by an Academy-Award winner that you might be familiar with if you're into Playstation videogames.