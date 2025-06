News: OAS backs Argentina's Malvinas claim, Iran's representative in BA rejects in absentia AMIA trial, Chile's ruling coalition votes a communist woman as their hopeful for this year's presidential election

Sports: Messi's Inter Miami loses to his former team PSG 4-0 at the Club World Cup round of 16.

Music by Santa Cruz 4, Charly García

A feature on Chacarera's icon Carlos Carabajal and the DX Supplement.