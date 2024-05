RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

May 20, 2024 RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

News: Spain recalls ambassador following president Milei's speech in Madrid, Luis Abinader reelected president in Dominican Republic, poverty is Argentines' main concern according to a poll.

Sports: Carlos Tévez quits as Independiente manager.

Music: Palito Ortega, Sandro and Pappo.

DX Supplement and a feature on Tango lyricist Homero Manzi.