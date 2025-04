News: President Milei forecasts zero inflation for 2026, new shale gas deposits found in Chubut province, Argentina congratulates Ecuador's Noboa on his re-election.

Sports: Racing beat Aldosive and comes into qualification zone

Music by Mariano Mores and Los Piojos.

A feature on folk groups Los Fronterizos and Los Chalchaleros and a piece on the Vaca Muerta shale gas fields of Patagonia.