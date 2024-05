RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

May 16, 2024 RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

News: Argentine young man dies in Gaza fighting for Israel Defense Forces, Brazilian president Lula announces more aid for flood-hit communities, the University of Buenos Aires reaches a budget deal with the Milei administration.

Sports: Boca equalized with Fortaleza of Brazil in the Copa Sudamericana

Music: Mónica Abraham and Spanish versions of English-language songs.

And a Deutsche Welle feature on Pope Francis.