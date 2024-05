RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

May 15, 2024 RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

News: Monthly inflation drops to single digits for the first time since last year, BRICS to financially aid floods-hit Brazil, woman sues Argentine state for secondary effects of Covid vaccine.

Sports: River beat Paraguay's Libertad and advanced to Copa Libertadores' last-16.

Music: road-trip songs by Almafuerte and Andrés Calamaro

A feature on Tango lyricist Enrique Santos Discepolo and a piece on Patagonian trekking.