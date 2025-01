News: Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo announces 139th grandchild was found, president Milei defends Elon Musk over Nazi salute row, Panama protests before the UN Trump's canal remarks

Sports: River beats Mexico's National Team at a friendly in Buenos Aires

Music: Rata Blanca, Los Cafres, Astor Piazzolla

A feature on Enrique Santos Discépolo and another one on sights of the City of Buenos Aires.