News: Government declares "Railways Emergency" following train crash in BA, Brazil's Lula suspends trip to Chile due to deadly floods in the south, Peruvian government says transexuals are "mentally ill".

Sports. Argentine coach Marcelo Gallardo fired from tSaudi Arabian club for poor results.

Music related to World Cups as we pay our respects to late manager César Luis Menotti. We also go down memory lane to share a fragment of the 1978 World Cup final between Argentina and the Netherlands.