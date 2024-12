News: MERCOSUR-EU FTA confirmed in Montevideo, Argentina urges citizens to exit conflict-torn Syria, Buenos Aires demands Venezuela to give safe passage to opposition members sheltering in Argentina's embassy.

Sports: Franco Colapinto couldn't finished his final Formula 1 race of the year

Music by John Lennon, Chango Spasiuk and Los Charros

A feature on Argentine rock band Sumo and the DX Supplement.