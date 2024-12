News: President Milei takes over MERCOSUR's pro-temp leadership, Venezuela rejects Argentina's ICJ complaint over embassy siege, thousands protest against government in Plaza de Mayo

Sports: Boca and River to represent Argentina at the Club World Cup.

Music by Luis Cardei, Julio Sosa and Rata Blanca

A piece on wheat exports to China and a feature on the seminal "Bicicleta" album of Serú Girán