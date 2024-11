News: Pope commemorates 40th anniversary of Argentina-Chile peace accord, Mexico City legalize abortion, gangs recruit more and more children, the UN says

Sports: Argentina's Colapinto may not race in Formula 1 next year, he admits

Music: Antonio Tarrago Ros, Patricio Rey and Wos

Plus the DX Supplement and a feature on late Tango singer Julio Sosa, on his 60th death anniversary.