May 6, 2024 RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

News: President Milei travels to LA for a conference, conservative Mulino won presidential election in Panamá and César Menotti, Argentina's coach in 1978 World Cup dies at 85.

Sports: Estudiantes de La Plata beat Vélez in the Copa de la Liga final and are the new champions of Argentine Football.

Music: Chango Spasiuk and Virus

And the DX Supplement.