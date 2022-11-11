RAE and Radio Nacional special World Cups programming

In the context of Qatar 2022, Radio Nacional will provide federal, public and free coverage of the tournament to all Argentines passionately following every game of the national team. RAE Argentina to the World will provide daily updates in 8 languages.

"Radio Nacional is the official radio station of Qatar 2022," said Radio Nacional director Alejandro Pont Lezica.

"Our mission as Public Media is to be close to each and every Argentine. The 49 stations will be broadcasting for the whole country," he said and added: "Sport is essential in our lives".

"Our broadcasts are the best because of the analysis and the knowledge," said Pont Lezica, who then highlighted: "The best sports narrator of all time -Víctor Hugo Morales- is part of the radio's team and we are very happy about that.