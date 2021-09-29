Radio Nacional honors late cartoonist Quino

As from Thursday, September 30, Radio Nacional Mendoza will bear the official name of LRA6 Radio Nacional Mendoza Quino, in honor of the legendary cartoonist, who was born in that province. The homage is paid on the first anniversary of his death.

Joaquín Lavado, who signed his work as "Quino" is the creator of the most iconic character of the Argentine cartoon: Mafalda. A rebellious girl who analyzed the world, capitalism, wars and other issues with a sense of humor. She became popular all over the world, and her strips were translated into more than 50 languages.