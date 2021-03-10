Radio Nacional celebrates the 100th birth anniversary of Astor Piazzolla

On the centenary of Astor Piazzolla’s birth, the Centro Cultural Kirchner pays tribute to him throughout 2021 with the “Piazzolla 100” cycle, which includes 30 live concerts, an exhibition and special projects carried out in collaboration with the Astor Piazzolla Foundation.

It kicks off on Thursday 11 March, the exact date in which the Argentine bandoneonist and composer would have turned 100. That day, there will be a concert at the National Auditorium at 20:50 (23:50 UTC).

Among musicians participating in the homage are internationally-renowned artists and groups such as Amelita Baltar and the Sexteto Mayor; José “Pepe” Colángelo with Franco Luciani; Trueno; Néstor Marconi; Luis Salinas with Horacio Avilano; José Angel Trelles; Paralelo 33°; Eva Wolff – Hernán Possetti Duo with Lucía Luque, organist Matías Sagreras and pianists Lilia Salsano and Daniela Salinas.

The show will be streamed via RAE’s YouTube channel and the CONTAR website, while the concert’s audio will be transmitted via the Radio Nacional and RAE Argentina al Mundo web pages. In addition, the Public TV channel will broadcast the tribute on Thursday 11, at 11pm.

In addition, Radio Nacional pays homage to Astor’s life and work with “Estación Piazzolla”. Here’s the content:

http://www.radionacional.com.ar/category/estacion-piazzolla/