Radio Nacional 85TH anniversary

Radio Nacional turns 85 years and we celebrate it with a special broadcast from the old Central Post Office building, which nowadays houses the CCK, the Centro Cultural Kirchner in Buenos Aires City.

It is from this place that the first Radio Nacional broadcast was made, in 1937.

Transmitting from the CCK's dome, Wednesday July 6 will be a historic day that will begin at 7 am with Darío Villarruel hosting "Pase lo que pase" on the air of AM870.

At 9 a.m., "Ahí Vamos" will air, hosted by Gisela Busaniche and Carlos Ulanovsky. All events can be also followed on the youtube channels of Radio Nacional, TV Pública, Télam news agency, the Media Bureau and platform Contar. The anniversary will also be broadcast and streamed via Radio Nacional AM870 and provincial radio stations throughout the country.

Various guests will be featured on this celebration of a new anniversary of Argentina's public radio, among them writer Pedro Saborido, Nora Massi, creator of the radio drama cycle "Las Dos Carátulas", which has been on the air since 1950, broadcaster Nidia Aguirre, who has 35 years of experience on the air; journalist Lautaro Maislin; among other figures who were and are part of the public radio. There will also be live music with performances by Arbolito and Chango Spasiuk, and testimonies from all over the country.

At 12 o'clock, Radio Nacional will continue with the celebrations on AM870 with a special edition of the news show "Panorama Nacional", which features journalists from radio stations all over the country that are part of the National Radio Network.

Then, from 1 to 3 pm, Radio País, will be time for Federica Pais' program, who will be joined by special guests: musicians Franco Luciani and Sandra Mihanovich. Then From 3 to 5 pm, "Gente de a pie", with Mario Wainfeld, this time joined by Eduardo Aliverti and Esteban Morgado.

To sign-off a memorable day, from 5 to 7 pm, Luisa Valmaggia will host, as she does every afternoon, "Encuentro Nacional", with singer-songwriter Victor Heredia as guest.

85 YEARS OF NATIONAL RADIO AM870

Wednesday, July 6 from 7.00 a.m. to 7.00 p.m. live from the Kirchner Cultural Center.

Special transmission via streaming from 9.00 a.m. to 12.00 p.m. through the youtube channels of Radio Nacional, TV Pública, Télam, the Media Bureau, and the Contar Platform.