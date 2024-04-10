President Milei travels to the US and Denmark

Argentine President Javier Milei traveled to the US, where he will meet with Elon Musk.

The Head of State left Ezeiza Airport in Buenos Aires on Monday night for Miami.

In Miami, he will receive an award from the Jewish community in recognition of his support for the State of Israel.

He will then travel to Austin, Texas, where he will be received by Musk at the factory of his electric car brand, Tesla.

According to reports, Mr Milei will talk to the owner of X about investment possibilities in Argentina.

At the end of his US tour, the President will travel to Denmark where he will meet with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

In Copenhagen, the leaders will sign a contract on the purchase of 24 F16 warplanes to expand the Argentine Air Force fleet.