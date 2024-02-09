President Milei ends visit to Israel

Arrives in Italy today RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

Argentine President Javier Milei closed his trip to Israel and today arrives in Italy.

This Thursday, he visited the remains of Kibbutz Nir Oz, which was attacked by Hamas last October 7.

In this context, he stated that the aggression by the Islamist group is "a crime against humanity".

Mr Milei inspected the ruins of the kibbutz together with his local counterpart, Isaac Herzog.

In this context, he walked through the remains of the houses of Argentine-Israelis kidnapped by Hamas: the Bibas and Horn families.

In the evening, the President returned to the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem.

In images that went viral, it can be seen how a crowd carried the Head of State, who also danced with the people.

It is worth remembering that Milei announced during his visit the relocation of the Argentine embassy to Jerusalem.

The decision was welcomed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with whom Mr Milei also met this week.

Hamas, for its part, repudiated the announced move and declared that it transforms Argentina into "a partner of the Israeli occupation of Palestine".

The Argentine president arrives this Friday in Rome, where he will meet with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

He will also meet Pope Francis at the Vatican, after attending on Sunday the canonization of the first Argentine saint, "Mama Antula".