President Milei defends economy deregulation decree

Despite claims of "unconstitutionality" and protests RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

President Javier Milei defended the decree to deregulate the Argentine economy that he signed this week.

The decree repeals dozens of laws and modifies norms in the areas of labor, commercial, health, rentals, land ownership, communications among others.

It also limits the right to strike and enables the privatization of public companies.

In a radio interview, the President stated that the executive order he signed is in "favor of the people".

He also anticipated more measures in the coming days to reform "380,000 regulations that, according to him, hinder the functioning of the economy".

Mr Milei also criticized the street protests against the decree, and voiced his opinion that the demonstrators: "have Stockholm syndrome".

"They are in love with the model that impoverishes them" defined the Head of State about the crowds that gathered in front of the Congress for two consecutive nights.

Protests were also held in other cities of the country, such as Rosario and Córdoba, where the police dispersed demonstrators with tear gas.

A large part of the political spectrum also questioned the government for interfering with the role of the Legislative Branch.

The president of the UCR party, Martin Lousteau, asserted that the reforms should have been promoted through a package of laws submitted to Congress, rather than a presidential decree.

In fact, a Civil Association filed before the Justice of Buenos Aires the first injunction for unconstitutionality against Milei's executive order.

In addition, the country's main umbrella union, the CGT, called for a march against the decree for next Wednesday, December 27.

The leadership of this union described the resolution as "illegal, unconstitutional, authoritarian, anti-republican and anti-democratic".

On the other hand, former President Mauricio Macri endorsed Milei's decree and called on the leadership to support it.

"It is now, there is no margin to avoid the problems", said the former president on social networks.