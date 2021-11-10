President Fernández: "We have two years to improve people's lives"

I n an interview with state news agency Télam, president Alberto Fernández emphasized that the ruling coalition has ahead "two years to improve the lives of Argentines, which is my only concern".

In this regard, the President stressed that: "I love politics and I believe that it is the only tool that exists to change the world".

Mr Fernández made these statements few days ahead of next Sunday's midterm elections.

According to him, "everything indicates that we are going to do better. When the year began, Argentina's projected growth was 5 points and now it's 10".

In this context, he said his administration "has not been able yet to make these good macroeconomic numbers trickle downwards...we have to do what is necessary for that to happen".