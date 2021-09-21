President Alberto Fernández takes oath to new ministers

Before being sworn in on Monday, the President said: “When people do not vote for us, we get angry with us, not with the people” and stressed that he will not become “trapped in unnecessary disputes or inner rifts”.

The Cabinet reshuffle comes a week after the Frente de Todos -the ruling coalition integrated by various Peronist lines- suffered an unprecedented defeat in the midterm primary elections. This triggered much infighting and sparked a blame-game in the pro-government camp. Tension reached a climax when the VP and former president CFK published a letter giving her view of the post-elections scenario.

The cabinet’s new members are Juan Manzur, as Cabinet Chief; Santiago Cafiero, as Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Anibal Fernández in the Ministry of Security. Also, Jaime Perzyck takes over the Education Ministry; while Daniel Filmus was sworn in as Minister of Science. Juan Ross will be the new Press Secretary.

President Fernández thanked the outgoing ministers for their work for an administration that didn’t have an easy job at all, as it was hit by the pandemic merely three months after the inauguration.

He also highlighted that the new officials were chosen among those who had participated in the 2003-2007 administration of late President Néstor Kichner.

Among other things, President Fernandez indicated that his government -and the ruling coalition- is not “part of the country that wants to cut down workers’ rights” and highlighted:”we are not unconcerned about public health and we do not abandon Argentines to their fate”.

Finally, Mr Fernandez closed his speech with the certainty that in Argentina “we are going to recover the dialogue we have lost because of the pandemic”.