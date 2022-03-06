RACING 1 - TALLERES 0 LIGA PROFESIONAL

Otro triunfo del Racing de Gago

06/03/2022

Escuchá el gol del triunfo de Racing en el Relato de Eladio Arregui por Radio Nacional:

 

