Only one of the four Argentines in Kabul was able to leave Afghanistan

Two days after the Taliban took control of Kabul, one of the four Argentines living in the Afghan capital was able to leave the country, lArgentine media announced.



Argentina’s Foreign Ministry said in a press release: “This man is a pilot working for an NGO that was involved in logistics in Afghanistan. It was a small plane that was ready to leave when the possibility arose”.

The other three people, of whom the Foreign Ministry has been notified, are in good health and in contact with the Argentine embassy in Pakistan (which manages affairs in Afghanistan). All work for the United Nations and various NGOs.

The Argentine ambassador in Pakistan, Leopoldo Sahores, said that these nationals are being “permanently monitored, they have supplies, are not at risk, even though they are concerned about the social unrest following last weekend’s events”.