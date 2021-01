OMAR MOLLO

Muziekgebouw Theater / Grote zaal

Amsterdam NL

Saturday 30 January 2021 14:15 (NL Time)

In the year in which the 100th birthday of Astor Piazzolla is celebrated, Omar Mollo has the honor of being the voice that honors him, in a wonderful concert, on January 30, 2021, together with the musicians of the Koninlijk Concertgebouworkest and bandoneon.

This concert will be without an in-person audience, it will be broadcast free livestreaming to the world.

It can be seen for one month.