Secretary of Environmental Control Sergio Federovisky spoke about the accident in an oil pipeline in the Medanito area, 20 kilometers south of the town of Catriel, in the province of Río Negro, in the Argentine Patagonia.

Among the measures being carried out by the Ministry of Environment, Federovisky said the priority first is to stop the flow of crude with containment barriers, retrieving all the oil that can be retrieved for adequate treatment.