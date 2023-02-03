New banknote, honoring science figures

Argentina will have a new higher denomination banknote: 2 thousand pesos, equivalent to about 10 dollars.

This was announced by the Central Bank, which stated that it will come into effect during the second half of the year.

The banknote will pay tribute to two of the main figures of Argentine medicine: Cecilia Grierson and Ramón Carrillo.

Grierson was the first woman to graduate as a physician in Argentina, in 1889 and Carrillo, was one of the pioneers in public health policy planning during the government of Juan Perón.

On the other side of the banknote will be printed an image of the Malbrán Institute of Buenos Aires, a key institution in bacteriological research in Argentina.

The Central Bank also revealed today that it is also analyzing the creation of a 5 thousand peso banknote.

The novelty responds to the request of financial and banking institutions seeking to reduce the volume of paper with which they operate.

This takes place in a context of inflation that last year closed around 100%.