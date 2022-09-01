New Argentine Sounds

"Alfonso Nacional de las Artes (Alfonso National Arts Fund)" is the ironic title of the new album by musician and visual artist Alfonso Barbieri. He has recorded ten solo albums since his debut in 2001 with "Banda de sonido original para una película que nunca se filmó" (Original soundtrack for a movie that was never filmed). Highly recognized in the local scene for his talent and creativity, Adrián Dárgelos from Babasónicos, Palo Pandolfo, Lisandro Aristimuño, Kevin Johansen and Hilda Lizarazu among many others have performed his songs. Here's a beautiful, hypnotic song that reminisces the Say No More-era Charly García.

