New Argentina sounds

PAULA AND THE BIRDS

"Durmiente". ("Sleeping")

After two full albums named "Micromundos" ( 2016 ) and "Lo invisible" ( 2019 ) the brainchild of singer, songwriter and pianist María Paula Torre is back with this track called"Durmiente", featuring a very good blend of influences and sounds that yield a very original song with a Spinetta-esque touch in the dissonance of the harmonic progression.

GERO

"Portuguese"

Here's a new single by the very young singer Geronimo Cornou who, under the stage name "Gero", has been releasing songs since 2021. "Portugués" is the fourth chapter of his personal saga in which he carries on with his melancholic sound, displaying an explicit tribute to Charly García and his legendary band Serú Girán.

HEROICOS SOBREVIVIENTES

"Sisyphus"

This is the return of the classic rock and roll band Heroicos Sobrevivientes ("Heroic Survivors"), who made their debut in 1998 with the album "Hasta el final". "Sisyphus" is part of 2021's "Furia" and shows the mature sound of experts doing what they do best. A song of loss and redemption reminiscent of the Mick Taylor-era The Rolling Stones, with a title making reference to the Greek myth of King Sisyphus, eternally condemned to push a stone to the top of a mountain that, inexorably, falls back down making the task absurd and impossible to succeed.