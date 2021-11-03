New Argentina sounds

Las Alas de Icaro

"Color Interior" ("Inner Color")

Here's the new single by this seven-piece from the city of La Plata, which is part of their EP "Ni muy cerca del sol". They were formed in 2015 and released an EP that same year. It was succeeded by two full albums named "Laberintos en extinción" ("Labyrinths in Extinction") in 2017 and "Vuelo de equilibristas" (Tightrope Walver's Flight) two years later. Very good neighborhood pop with Latin and melancholic touches in the wind arrangements.

DESCARGAR

Cirilo Fernández ft. An Espil

DETA

This is the new single by the talented Swiss-Argentine pianist Cirilo Fernández with elements of trip hop , jazz and soul. He won the Gardel award for Best jazz album of 2017 with his group Fernandez 4. "Deta" is the cut from the album, featuring guest singer An Espil, who enhances this very good track with her fine phrasing .

DESCARGAR

normA

D78

"CR9QUIS" is the name of the fifth album of normA, a talented band from the city of La Plata, that were formed in 2002 and features a very particular style that worships the best rock. They have played and demonstrated their quality in important festivals in Spain and France, as well as in Colombia and Chile. Produced again by Mariano "Manza" Esaín, "D78" is one of the songs on the album recorded at the legendary ION studio in Buenos Aires. It's a clear example of the minimalist style they cultivate. Their motto is: "Less is more".