New Argentina sounds

Malena Villa

"Olvidarme" ("Forget Me") ft. Santiago Motorizado

"No tan bien" is the new EP of singer and actress Malena Villa. It is supported by a short film that includes all 5 songs, kind of a long video clip. Malena stands out again as the creator of high-quality pop hits. She made her debut with a full album called "La Negación" ("The Denial") released in 2020. This tune called "Olvidarme" that features singer Santiago Motorizado from band El mató a un policía motorizado is a good example of her qualities.

Proyecto Sirius

"Fluir" ("To Flow")

Proyecto Sirius is a band from the northern part of the BA outskirts that combines funk, soul and reggae with rock. They have been issuing material consistently since 2017 and "Fluir" is their most recent release.It's a track with a slow and original swing that leaves you wanting for more.

Ninja ft. Rosalba Menna

"Perro Vagabundo" ("Stray Dog")

Ninja is the alias of Patagonian artist Katya Avila. "Perro Vagabundo" is the second single from "Rusia", her first full album, which features actress Rosalba Menna as a guest. Katya says about this track: "It's a nostalgic pop tune in which voices come together to depict with sadness a dark and dangerous world".