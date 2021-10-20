New Argentina sounds

Defórmica

Autobit

Defórmica is an instrumental group that merges intricate progressive structures with swing, boasting some memorable compositions. This is the first recording with their new lineup since the addition of talented singer-songwriter and producer Juanito el Cantor on guitar. "Autobit" is a preview of their upcoming new EP, their first since 2015's "Campo".

DESCARGAR

Rumbo Tumba

Fuego

"Fuego" is the new single by Rumbo Tumba, stage name of Argentine multi-instrumentalist and producer Facundo Salgado, who's been around since 2012 featuring a blend of electronic music and Latin American folk. Since then he has toured Argentina and other countries. In this song, he collaborates with the Madrid-based Mexican-French singer Eva de Marce.

DESCARGAR

Don Diego

Rambomalambo

Diego Lavia is a musician with a long career in the Argentine reggae scene: he played in Ermitaños, Swinga Ling, The Rocksteady Band, Chala Rasta and Uniendo Raíces. He quit drums playing in 2005 and embarked on a very interesting solo career in which he boasts an almost academic knowledge of the various trends of reggae, always adding an Argentine twist. "Rambomalambo" is the single from his new album, "Conspiramomo".