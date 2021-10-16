New Argentina sounds

Josefina Vera

"Amor desvirtual"

"Amor desvirtual" is the debut album of singer and actress Josefina Vera. She was formed in Buenos Aires, London and New York. She considers Paul McCartney, Fito Paez and Jorge Drexler as her main influences in the art song making and storytelling. Here's a song by her, with witty lyrics about virtual communication and the problems it generates.

Desmontaje

"Ay amor"

This duo from Rosario follows in the steps of the White Stripes: a duo of drummer and singer/guitarist. But in this case, they replace the bass player with machines. They started in 2012 and are formed by Sebastián Patané on vocals and guitar and Javier Destito on drums and backing vocals.

They have not yet released a full album, but a series of EPs and singles. "Ay amor" is the duo's new single: a poppy song about asking for forgiveness.

Dos lugares ft Lv Rod

"De frente"

Dos Lugares is an interesting porteño quartet with a sound reminiscent of Virus and Soda Stereo . They made their debut in 2018 with an EP called "Fichas" and have been periodically releasing singles since the beginning of the pandemic. "De Frente" is their new song featuring an A-list guest, Crewrod singer Lv Rod. A hypnotic mid-tempo single, a modern version of the classic tune in which a couple narrates their misadventures to music.