New Argentina sounds

Iván Salo

"Brillante Constelación" ("Bright Constellation")

Here's a new single of the very young soloist Iván Salo, who's been in music for more than 10 years. This is the first single from his second album called "Decantado". A catchy melody recorded during the pandemic lockdown. Its predecessor is"Despierta" which was released in 2017.

Luger ft Rosse Loudi

"Los Culpables" ("The Guilty Ones")

Luger is a pop songwriter . "Los culpables" is a debut single with production by Martin Kano, and guest vocals by singer Rosse Loudi. A song about a relationship that becomes toxic as time goes by. Says the author about the track: " With this single I looked for a modern concept, with different melodies that are linked, and moving rhythms, but above all, look for what is to convey positive energy, both in lyrics and music".

Mamita Peyote

"Sentencia"

This is the new single by this band from Rosario that mixes reggae, cumbia and Latin pop, which was born in 2011 with singer Euge Craviotto Carafa as the leader.

They were nominated for the Gardel Awards twice and have toured Latin America and the United States. "Sentencia" is the band's new single featuring several guests: Daniel Suárez and Condor Sbarbati (from Bersuit Vergarabat) on vocals, Mariano Franceschelli and Martin "Moska" Lorenzo (from Los Auténticos Decadentes) on drums and percussion.