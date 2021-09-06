WEEK 22 RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

New Argentina sounds

 

Bié Música
“La primavera” (“The Spring”)

This is a very promising BA City quartet led by the beautiful voice of singer and keyboardist Gabriela Genni. They have 2 albums released so far: “No hay pierde” from 2013 and “Del otro lado” from 2018, that earned them a nomination at the Gardel Awards (Argentina’s top music prize) in the category of Best female rock artist . With a style and lyrics that draw inspiration from the music produced by the late legend Luis Alberto Spinetta in the early XXI century.

 

 

 

Bie Musica - YouTube

 

 

El Dependiente ft. Juliana Gattas
“Desconocía tu deseo” (I didn’t know your desire)

El Dependiente is the solo alias of musician Marcelo Zeoli. He already released two albums: “Mensaje Nuevo” (2012) and “Desposeído” (2020), with guests such as Daniel Melero, Leo García and Carola Bony. Before he embarked on a solo career, he was the singer of “Los Látigos”, a band from Buenos Aires that caught up some steam at the turn of the century with their very successful and original pop sound. “Desconocía tu Deseo” is his new single: a duet featuring vocals by Juliana Gattas. In the words of the author “It tells the story of the moment when a relationship is put in check by an unexpected proposal”.

 

 

 

EL DEPENDIENTE (Ft JULIANA GATTAS) - Desconocía Tu Deseo - YouTube

 

 

Maniquí
“Arp”

This is a very good six-piece from the city of Concordia, in the province of Entre Ríos, that makes their debut with a homonymous album of impeccable, danceable pop music, that has one foot in the 80’s and another in the yet-unwritten future. “Arp” refers to the classic 70’s synthesizer Arp Odissey, they say about their music: “It tries to bring back forgotten musical concepts, merging modern genres with sounds from other times”.

 

 

 

Maniquí - Arp | Play on Anghami

