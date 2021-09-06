New Argentina sounds

Bié Música

“La primavera” (“The Spring”)

This is a very promising BA City quartet led by the beautiful voice of singer and keyboardist Gabriela Genni. They have 2 albums released so far: “No hay pierde” from 2013 and “Del otro lado” from 2018, that earned them a nomination at the Gardel Awards (Argentina’s top music prize) in the category of Best female rock artist . With a style and lyrics that draw inspiration from the music produced by the late legend Luis Alberto Spinetta in the early XXI century.

DESCARGAR

El Dependiente ft. Juliana Gattas

“Desconocía tu deseo” (I didn’t know your desire)

El Dependiente is the solo alias of musician Marcelo Zeoli. He already released two albums: “Mensaje Nuevo” (2012) and “Desposeído” (2020), with guests such as Daniel Melero, Leo García and Carola Bony. Before he embarked on a solo career, he was the singer of “Los Látigos”, a band from Buenos Aires that caught up some steam at the turn of the century with their very successful and original pop sound. “Desconocía tu Deseo” is his new single: a duet featuring vocals by Juliana Gattas. In the words of the author “It tells the story of the moment when a relationship is put in check by an unexpected proposal”.

DESCARGAR

Maniquí

“Arp”

This is a very good six-piece from the city of Concordia, in the province of Entre Ríos, that makes their debut with a homonymous album of impeccable, danceable pop music, that has one foot in the 80’s and another in the yet-unwritten future. “Arp” refers to the classic 70’s synthesizer Arp Odissey, they say about their music: “It tries to bring back forgotten musical concepts, merging modern genres with sounds from other times”.