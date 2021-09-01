New Argentina sounds

Andando Descalzo

“La luz sin aclarar” ft Sebastián Teysera

Andando Descalzo (Going Barefoot) is a BA City band with 25 years of career, their style is a free-spirited rock that allows fusions with genres such as cumbia and cuarteto.

“La luz sin aclarar” is the new single of this rising band and features the participation of the Uruguayan singer Sebastián Teysera from the band La vela puerca. They have already toured with great success in Mexico and filled the legendary Teatro Opera in Buenos Aires. This song previews the sound of their imminent album “Extraño” and has a very original light carnavalito (typical musical style of the Andes) feel to it.

Amanda Pujó

“No hay santos” (“There are no saints”)

Amanda Pujó is a very young singer from BA City. After being part of the group Oxymora between 2016 and 2019 she launched herself as a soloist . “Nuevos silencios”, which is her very promising debut album and “No hay santos” is the first single from it. A dark minor meditation driven by a captivating voice.

Linxes

“Rio “

The Linxes duo made their debut in 2017 with their album called “Sobre lo profundo”. Following in the sonic footsteps of the late legend Gustavo Cerati (among other influences ) they perform ambient songs that have led them to share shows with Massacre, Miss Bolivia and Octafonic .

“Rio” is their new single. According to the band, the tune “talks about confronting ourselves in different situations; it talks about the constant struggle between our expectations and how we show ourselves in the face of frustration and desires. Destabilizing ourselves is part of our path and allows us to question what we are going through and where we are standing”.