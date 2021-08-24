New Argentina sounds

Hijos de Babel

Causas perdidas (Lost Causes) ft Leo García

Hijos de Babel is an impeccable pop rock band created by two brothers named Pagliaro almost 20 years ago. They debuted in 2005 with the album “Todo vuela” produced by one of the forerunners of Spanish-language rock music, Litto Nebbia. “Borrar el historial” (Delete the History) is the band’s fifth album and was released in 2020. It features collaborations by renowned artists such as Hilda Lizarazu, Iván Noble and Leo García, who’s on this track: “Causas perdidas”.

https://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Causas-perdidas-71496451242.mp3

El Pacto Quiroga

Diagonal Sur

El Pacto Quiroga is a new quintet. They define their music as “Argentine Song”, a broad label that allows them to mix poetry, rock culture and psychedelia resulting in a very attractive cocktail. “Diagonal sur” is the second preview of their new ep, a song that moves elegantly within nocturnal and dreamlike climates. Scenes of the Buenos Aires avenue that bears that name.

La Queen

Ser Quien Sos (“Be who you are”)

“My World” is the new EP of drag artist La Queen, stage name of musician Walter Javier . A celebrity of social media who has been fighting against discrimination, oblivion and mistreatment for many years. “Ser quien sos” is an electro pop song with a socially-charged message that presents this singer, who’s also an LGBTIQ+ activist, in a new version, following his beginnings showing a sound closer to trap.