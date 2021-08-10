New Argentina sounds

Isaías Eres

“Baladí”.

Isaías Eres is the very original name of the duo formed by musicians Nicolás Mor and Gustavo Dlugonoga. They have released only one album called “Amigos” from 2019 and several singles. “Baladí” is their most recent one. Featuring surprising and ambitious brass arrangements , an Arabic-sounding melody and an irregular structure. An artist worth paying attention to.

El Remolón

“Canal” ( ft. Luvi Torres )

El Remolón is the alter ego of musician and electronic producer Andrés Schteingart, one of the creators of digital cumbia. As part of the Zizek collective, he has performed in more than 100 cities around the world. With his characteristic organic, and postmodern sound, El Remolón has a new album called “Asimétrico” and “Canal” is one of the songs from it. A jungle-house track with a Cumbia-sounding organ and mantra-inducing vocals by folk singer Luvi Torres.

Dos aviones se estrellaron

“Era Yo” (“It was me”)

Dos Aviones Se Estrellaron is the alias of Mendoza musician Exequiel Stocco. With just a few singles and an eponymous EP released in 2019 , he surprises with very carefully-produced songs. “Era Yo” is his new release . A song that refers to the path laid down by the late Rock legend Gustavo Cerati . Pop sound, excellent vocal arrangements and a slow crescendo that shows the quality of this artist who had previously recorded three albums with his band Pasado Verde.