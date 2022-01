RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

-Argentina has already distributed 100 million Covid vaccines

-Institutional crisis in Honduras: President-elect Castro’s party splits and names two Congress heads

-Peru decrees environmental emergency due to oil spill in the Pacific coasts

-President of Mexico resumes activities after undergoing heart surgery

-Signature collection begins in Venezuela on holding a referendum on an early end of president Nicolás Maduro's term

-Lionel Messi returned to football after recovering from Covid-19