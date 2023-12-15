Milei will go to Davos Forum

First trip as President RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

Javier Milei's first international trip as President of Argentina will be to the Davos Economic Forum in Switzerland.

This was confirmed by official sources to the ANSA news agency.

According to the information, Mr Milei could add more stops to the trip, such as Israel, France, the Vatican and even Ukraine.

It is worth remembering that Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky was in Buenos Aires last week for the inauguration of the libertarian.

In Davos, the new Argentine president will showcase his economic plan, which he defined as one of "spending cuts and shock".