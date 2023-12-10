Milei receives foreign leaders

Presidential inauguration in Argentina RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

President Javier Milei received foreign delegations.at Casa Rosada, the seat of Argentina's government.

Among them were the King of Spain, Felipe VI; the President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski; the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, who spoke of "a new hope for Latin America".

Milei received the greetings accompanied by his vice-president, Victoria Villarroel, and the new foreign minister, Diana Mondino.

The President of Armenia, Vahagn Khachaturian, and Israel's Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, were also present.

They were joined by the Presidents of Chile, Gabriel Boric; Ecuador, Daniel Novoa; Uruguay, Lacalle Pou; and Paraguay, Santiago Peña.

Brazil, Peru, Colombia and Bolivia all sent delegations headed by their foreign ministers.

They were joined by delegations from China and other countries with embassies in Argentina.

The former president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, and representatives of Spanish party Vox also participated.