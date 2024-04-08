México to denounce Ecuador before ICJ

Mexico will denounce Ecuador before the International Court of Justice for the invasion of its embassy in Quito.

This was announced yesterday by Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena, while the embassy staff returned to the North American country from Ecuador.

The bilateral crisis was sparked after police broke into the Mexican embassy to arrest former Ecuadorian vice-president Jorge Glas.

He had been staying in the embassy for several weeks and was wanted by his country's justice system for corruption.

But Glas rejects the accusations - for which he was convicted - and claims he is being persecuted for having been a member of the government of the progressive former president Rafael Correa.

The raid on the embassy led to the severing of diplomatic relations between Quito and Mexico and was rejected by the OAS and several other countries.

Meanwhile, the Ecuadorian government claims that it had tried to convince Mexican authorities to hand over Glas, but to no avail.

And that the capture was decided in view of the high risk of the former vice-president fleeing the country.

