Lionel Messi revealed that he would like to play in the 2026 World Cup.

The Albiceleste captain admitted, however, that "it seems difficult for him to get there, because of his age".

In a new interview after winning the World Cup in Qatar, Messi was frank: "I'm leaving the door open, but because of age and time I think it's difficult".

The PSG player will be 39 years old at the next World Cup, which will be played in the USA, Mexico and Canada.