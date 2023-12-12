Man arrested for throwing bottle at Milei

"I didn't want to hurt anybody"

Police arrested in Buenos Aires the man accused of throwing a bottle at President Javier Milei.

He was caught at the door of a TV channel this morning, following a 911 report.

Yesterday a federal judge had ordered the arrest of the subject, named Gastón Mercanzini, 51 years old.

As could be seen in footage broadcast in the media, someone threw an object at the President when he was traveling in a convertible car during Sunday's inauguration.

Mr Milei was not hit, but a policeman in his custody was injured.

According to the government of the City of Buenos Aires, Mercanzini was identified thanks to street cameras.

Local media reported that the suspect had been an official in a city in the province of Entre Ríos.

And they shared images from social networks in which Mercanzini is seen with several Peronist leaders, including former presidential candidate Sergio Massa.

When he was taken into a police vehicle this morning, Mercanzini told the press: "I was taken, I did not want to hurt anyone".

According to him, he had gone to Crónica channel to give himself up in front of the cameras.