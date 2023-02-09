Lula to talk Venezuela and Cuba with Biden

Official trip to the US

Official trip to the US RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

Brazilian President Lula da Silva wants to talk to Joe Biden about the US sanctions against Cuba and Venezuela.

This was announced by the Brazilian president in Brasilia, in the run-up to his meeting with his American counterpart at the White House, which will take place this Friday.

"I cannot understand why Washington has maintained the blockade against Cuba for so many years, for so many decades," Lula said.

He also revealed that he will propose to the U.S. leader the creation of an international organization to monitor hate speeches in social media.

The Brazilian President also said that the war in Ukraine will also be mentioned in the meeting with Biden.