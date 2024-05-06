Legendary manager Menotti dies at 85

At the age of 85, César Luis Menotti, one of Argentina's most important and world-renowned football coaches, passed away.

He will always be remembered as the coach of the Argentine National Team that won the World Cup for the first time in 1978.

The death of "El Flaco", as he was known, was confirmed yesterday by the Argentine Football Association through social networks.

The news was known while the League Cup final between Estudiantes de La Plata and Velez was being played.

Upon returning from halftime, a minute of silence was observed in tribute to Menotti, who had been hospitalized for some days due to a delicate health condition.

At the time of his death, he held the position of Director of National Teams of the AFA.

As a player he played for Racing, Rosario Central and Boca, but it was his time as manager that made him a legend.

In 1973, he coached Huracán in its conquest of the local championship with a style that went down in the history of the sport.

He then moved on to the National Team where he imposed the doctrine of prioritizing the Albiceleste above all else.

After winning the 1978 World Cup, Menotti remained in charge of the team until 1982.

He then coached Barcelona, Boca, River, Independiente and Tecos of Mexico, among other teams.

Argentina's current coach, Lionel Scaloni, posted on social media: "a master has left us, thank you for those talks in which you left your mark, see you always, my friend".