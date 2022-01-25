January 25, 2022

-Some universities and public transport will begin to require Covid vaccination in Argentina
-President Alberto Fernandez ratifies that the agreement with the IMF must not compromise Argentina’s economic growth.
-UN Human Rights Council begins session under the leadership of Argentine Federico Villegas
-Argentina to carry out population census on May 18
-Former Guatemalan paramilitaries sentenced for raping indigenous women
-Sports: Argentina's Handball National Team starts the qualifiers for the World Cup in Poland-Sweden